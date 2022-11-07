Apple May Change Voice Assistant Phrase 'Hey Siri' To 'Siri': Report

After rolling out new devices and updates this fall, the tech giant Apple seems to be working on the voice assistant developed by it. According to a report, Apple may soon change the trigger phrase of its ‘Hey Siri’ to just ‘Siri’. This means that iOS users can activate the voice assistant just by calling Siri.

A report by Verge citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, the tech giant was working on the feature for a while now and it is expected to launch next year or maybe 2024.

Notably, it is going to be difficult as the new feature which is going to wake on a single word would need a lot of AI training and well-thought engineering work. The need for precision in this feature would see a lot of hard work, be it grasping different accents, or dialects from all around the world. The current two-word trigger phrase, 'Hey Siri,' increases the likelihood of Siri picking it up.

According to a report by The Verge, this feature can also be seen as a competitive move to match with other players like Alexa, and stay ahead of other players like Google Voice Assistant. Notably, Microsoft shut down its smart assistant Cortana last year.

According to Gurman, Apple may also integrate Siri into third-party apps and services, as well as improve its ability to comprehend and process user requests.

Google recently made changes to its AI assistant. The 'Hey Google' trigger phrase is no longer required by the users during back-and-forth dialogue and question-and-answer sessions.