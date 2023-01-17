Apple May Announce New MacBook Pro And Mac Mini Models Today: Report

The tech giant Apple is reportedly going to announce its new generation of MacBook Pro today. This came after a well known and reliable tipster Jon Prosser said the company is likely to announce its new updated MacBook Pros and Mac Minis for the consumers.

The tipster also stated that the company may unveil MacBook Pro models with 14- and 16-inch displays that share the same design but feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

Additionally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also mentioned that the tech giant is all set to launch its next generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and Mac mini models in the coming future. With this, the report also stated that the company would not make any design changes but may feature a chipset upgrade with the addition of new M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. Furthermore, the company will also launch Mac Mini powered by M2 chipset and would not feature any design change, he added.

Furthermore, the gadgets may witness improved RAM, faster speeds, high bandwidth but the company has not announced any official statement regarding the launch, specifications or more.

In the meantime, the company could also announce some hardware changes, possibly including the long-rumoured Apple VR headset. According to a report, the company had previously planned to make the announcement this month, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company might postpone it because of current supply chain problems.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, reports that the company may launch its first touch screen Mac in 2025 and transition to OLED technology. This could be a significant shift for the company, as it currently uses LCD displays in all MacBooks and Macs, while OLED technology is used in all smartwatches and iPhones.