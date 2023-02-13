Apple Maps Bug: Tech Giant Denies Allegation Of Evading Users' Privacy Controls

TECH Giant Apple has denied all the allegations of evading the users’ privacy controls and asserted that the company has fixed a potential vulnerability in iOS 16.3 and other updates to secure the privacy of users.

A report mentioned last month that Apple Maps had a security flaw that might have allowed an app to circumvent a user's privacy settings, as reported by AppleInsider. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that no applications have taken advantage of the flaw.

“Last week, we issued an advisory for a privacy vulnerability that could only be exploited from unsandboxed apps on macOS. The codebase that we fixed is shared by iOS and iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS, so the fix and advisory were propagated to those operating systems as well, despite the fact that they were never at risk," Apple said.

“A report also incorrectly suggested an iOS app was exploiting this or another vulnerability to bypass user control over location data," Apple further added.

However, Apple also mentioned that it looked into the allegation and further came to the conclusion that the ‘app was not circumventing user controls through any mechanism.’

Last month, the Cupertino-based tech giant started rolling out to the general public various new features. The most recent iOS version also included a number of security updates in addition to new features.

(With Inputs From IANS.)