Apple Mac Mini With M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips Launched In India, Check Price, Specifications Here

THE California-based tech giant Apple has introduced its new generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips along with the new generation of MacBook Pro and Mac Minis globally. The new generation MacBooks and Mac Minis are more efficient and reliable in terms of high performance along with a sub-compact design.

Additionally, according to Apple, the new devices offer improved connectivity, faster performance, and even more unified memory. The M2 model and the M2 Pro model both enable up to three displays. Customers can start placing orders for the new Mac mini models on Tuesday, and the company will start to ship on January 24.

"The Mac mini, with its incredible capabilities and wide range of connectivity in its compact design, is used in so many places and in so many different ways. Today, we're thrilled to take it a step further with the M2 and M2 Pro," said Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak.

"The Mac mini with M2 is a fantastic value, offering even more performance and a lower starting price. Furthermore, for users who require powerful professional performance, the Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class," he added.

Apple Mac Mini Specifications:

The latest addition to the company’s portfolio, the Mac Mini now features an 8-core CPU including four high-performance cores paired with the 10-core GPU and 16 neural engine cores. The Mac Mini will now be offered with three RAM variants- 8GB/16GB/24GB of RAM and three storage variants- 256GB/1TB/2TB of SSD.

Meanwhile, the M2 Pro-powered Mac Mini comes with 10 CPU cores including 6 high-performance cores. It also has an option of a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU option. It is offered with two RAM variants- 16GB/32GB and 5 storage variants- 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage.

Speaking of the display, the Mac Mini gets a single 6K resolution display at 60Hz, whereas, the Mac mini M2 Pro has support for three 6K resolution displays at 60Hz.

The Mac mini models come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Display port, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA capability with an adapter as connectivity features. Both of the new models have Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E5, which both offer up to two times quicker throughput than previous models. Running on the Mac mini is macOS Ventura.

Mac Mini Price In India:

Starting prices for the Mac mini with M2 are Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 49,900 for students. According to the corporation, the starting price for a Mac mini with M2 Pro is Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for students. It is now possible to pre-order it, and it will be ready for shipping and purchase on January 24.

