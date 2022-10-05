Apple Looks To Manufacture AirPods, Beats Headphones In India, Asks Suppliers To Move Production

Apple has asked its suppliers to shift the Airpods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time since the Apple products are available in India. This could be another win for the country as it may boost local manufacturing in India.

According to the reports, Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is all set to make Beats headphones in India and is looking to produce AirPods in the country as well.

The iPhone maker's Chinese supplier, Luxshare Precision Industry, and its companies will also help Apple manufacture AirPods in India, according to the report.

However, for now, Luxshare is more focused on its Vietnam AirPods business, and may be slower than its peers when it comes to launching meaningful production of Apple products in India, according to Nikkei.

Recently, the tech giant has been shifting the iPhone production from China to other countries, including India. Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 13 in India earlier this year and is also planning to assemble all its iPads as well. Not only limited to it, the company has also made it clear that it will manufacture the latest iPhone 14 in India last week.

According to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday, iPhone exports from India are expected to surpass $1 billion in five months from April and reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months to March 2023.

Apple's latest move is part of a gradual diversification out of China, Nikkei’s report said. Amid the COVID-related lockdown in China and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, India and other countries like Mexico and Vietnam have become increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying these American brands like Apple.