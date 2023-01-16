Apple Likely To Roll Out New Update To Address Display Issues In iPhone 14 Pro Models; Details

Apple likely to roll out a new software update to address display issues on iPhone 14 Pro models. (Image-Unspalsh)

Users of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly having trouble starting or unlocking the device. Users are apparently noticing horizontal lines on their screens, and Apple has acknowledged that these lines are caused by bugs on iPhones.

Many users claimed that their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones were displaying green and yellow horizontal lines across their handsets' displays upon startup when this problem first started to occur last month.

With this, tech giant Apple has also acknowledged that it is looking into the problem of horizontal lines showing up on the iPhone 14 Pro models' displays. According to MacRumors, an iOS update addressing the problem was promised by the iPhone manufacturer in a memo.

According to the report, users of the iPhone 14 Pro may "report that when they power up or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen". "Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo added.

Meanwhile, iOS 16.3 is currently being tested by developers and members of the public beta programme, but it is not expected to be released for at least several weeks.

After releasing iOS 16.2 last month, it is therefore anticipated that the tech giant would release iOS 16.2.1 to solve the problem as well as other faults being noticed by customers, according to the source.

Apple has been working on plenty of new things including the new updates and bringing up new devices. But there are certain things that have not been followed in place with their constant new updates including the Homekit Architecture.

However, it is also expected that Apple would be bringing back the Apple Homekit Architecture with the upcoming iOS 16.3 beta update.

(With Agency Inputs)