Sanfrancisco | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple in the coming years may remove the physical SIM card slot from the phones and introduce an eSIM card features for both the SIMs. As per GSM Arena, the latest rumours claim Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

Apple had introduced the E-SIM feature back in the year or eSIM on its iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. And, now a Brazilian publication Blog said that the 2023's Pro models (tentatively called iPhone 15 Pro) will not have physical SIM card slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

The source also claimed that these iPhones will come with dual e-SIM support, allowing the users to have two lines simultaneously. However, it's unclear if the non-Pro models will also depend entirely on eSIM tech or continue to use physical SIM card slots.

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

However, iPhone 15's launch is still a long way but, another report recently claimed that iPhone 15 is expected to reportedly come with a periscope-shaped lens that is already available on select flagship Android phones.

iPhone 14 expected features:

Meanwhile, Apple's next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage. The company will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

Apple is also reportedly planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. These iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.

The 48MP camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.8K videos would be suitable for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset that may launch next year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh