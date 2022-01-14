New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple is expected to introduce iPhone 14 series in or around the month of September. A lot of speculations surfaced on the internet regarding the smartphone previously. And now, once again, a media report suggests that Pro model of the series would come with a big camera upgrade.

Currently, iPhone 13 pro model has a 12-megapixel camera. However, the report suggests that iPhone 14 model will feature a 48MP camera. As per TrendForce, iPhone 14 is expected to come with 48 megapixels specifically the pro series.

The possibility of Apple going for a higher megapixel count on the iPhone was first fueled by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Apple analyst also claimed that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would see some changes as they would shift to a hole-punch cutout for the camera. Apart from that, the tech giant has advised major US carriers to get ready for the launch of e-SIM only smartphones.

It can be possible that the tech giant may permanently remove the facility of physical SIM card slot. Earlier, there were rumours that Apple will take this step with iPhone 15. However, it is expected that the company will remove the physical SIM card slot from iPhone 14 models first.

It is also said that the phone will support two e-SIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. With the removal of the sim card slot, it is expected that it will improve the water-resistance in the device. It is also expected that the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Since the smartphone is expected to come with a 2 TB storage capacity, the tech giant is expected to adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen