New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple at a regular interval keep updating its operating system with the latest updates. Now, as per the latest developments on the same, it is likely that Apple will launch the new iOS version, iOS 16 by end of this year. The upcoming operating system, iOS 16 will be the successor to the current iOS 15 and will come with several new features and improvements. Reportedly, the OS will likely bring new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps," Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman has said.

The iOS 16 will bring new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps," Gurman said as per the Power On newsletter. The expert also offered some interesting deets on what tech giant Apple has been keeping in-store and what can be rolled out in the coming time. The release of iOS and iPadOS will be announced in the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC

He also said that iOS 16 will not bring many significant cosmetic changes, but it will include new ways of interacting and some “fresh Apple apps." There is also an expectation that Apple will bring some new widgets to iOS 16, since they have mostly been untouched since the release of iOS 14.

“While I don’t expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software, there should be major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps. The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well," Gurman said.

The WatchOS 9 will be a significant update over the past year’s WatchOS 8 as per Gurman. He had previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking features are in the works for iOS 16.

Meanwhile, the tech giant Apple is expected to reveal iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be rolled out later this year, possibly around the time the company launches the iPhone 14 series in the month of September.

Posted By: Ashita Singh