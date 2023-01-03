Apple Likely To Launch 'AirPods Lite', Could Cost Rs 10,000 In Indian Market: Report

The California-based tech giant is reportedly planning to release an affordable version of the Apple Airpods, according to a new report. This follows numerous rumours and speculations that Apple would enter the affordable market.

These earbuds are said to be reasonably priced and probably compete with the more affordable options in the segment. Apple may sell them under the name Airpods lite. Apple has so far released four different models of Airpods: the AirPods 2nd generation, the recently released AirPods 3rd generation, the AirPods Pro 2, and the over-ear AirPods Max. Notably, Apple released the first version of its AirPods in 2017.

This came after an analyst from Haitong Internet Securities by the name of Jeff Pu predicted a decline in AirPod demand by 2023. Additionally, he emphasised the statistics, stating that there are two reasons why AirPod sales are predicted to decline from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. First, there is less demand for the soft AirPods 3, and second, Apple won't be releasing any AirPods this year.

However, there is nothing concrete about this rumour, and the official statements from the California based tech-giant are still awaited. Analyst Pu also highlighted that the AirPods Lite will be low-cost earphones and will compete against the cheaper wireless earbuds in the market. He also mentioned a speculated price which will be around $100 ( around Rs 8,300) which is comparatively very affordable if compared to other available AirPods.

Apple has launched the second generation of Apple's Pro AirPods with improved sound quality, an H2 chip with double the amount of active noise cancellation, and adaptive transparency. Along with this, the AirPods also feature dynamic head tracking, personalised spatial audio, and a brand-new charging case with the U1 chip, it also includes these features. Its price in India is notable at Rs 26,900.