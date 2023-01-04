Apple Likely To Introduce Bigger Cameras For Its Vanilla iPhone 15 Trims: Report

The tech giant Apple which has released its flagship iPhone 14 series this fall has become a series of disappointments as the current flagship vanilla iPhone models do not see major updates including the camera. Notably, the vanilla iPhone model features the same chipset along with the same 12 MP cameras as its predecessor. However, the tech giant is reportedly going to improve the camera along with the chipset.

As per a report by GSM Arena citing the Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, the stock iPhone 15 will have 48MP 3-stacked sensors in its primary cameras making it even sharper, crisper, and more vibrant than the existing vanilla iPhone models.

Additionally, the stock iPhones will now have better-zooming capabilities, but they still won't be able to compete with the Pros since telephoto lenses and the LiDAR sensor will only be available on more expensive models.

In fact, a 6x periscope lens is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in addition to the 3x telephoto lens. GSM Arena reported that while the new Pros should get an upgrade to 3nm Apple A17 chipsets, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will only get an upgrade to the current A16 CPUs for processing the users day to day tasks.

Additionally, in order to comply with the regulations, the company may introduce all new trims with the USB-C type port under the guidance of the EU. However, because the iPhone 14 has a much smaller market share and has much lower demand, the California-based tech giant is likely to release its basic iPhone models at much lower prices. This might be as a result of the supply chain disruption or the exclusive development of only Pro models.

The company is now likely to introduce a new chipset for all the upcoming performance iPhones with enhanced speed, UI, and more.

