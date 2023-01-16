Apple Likely To Bring Back HomeKit Architecture With iOS 16.3 Update: Report

THE TECH giant Apple, which discontinued the Homekit upgrade option in the past after users complained that an update with the new architecture was not functioning properly on their Apple devices, is now apparently preparing to try it again with its future operating system update. This followed a claim made by Apple Insider that the new HomeKit architecture had been included by the tech giant in the iOS 16.3 beta.

The Homekit, also known as Apple Home, is a popular application that allows users to communicate with and control smart home devices via Apple devices.

Users last month complained about problems with HomeKit devices exhibiting an "updating" or "configuring" status indefinitely, interface disappearing completely, failed invitations to share the Home with other users, broken HomeKit Secure video recording, and many other things.

According to the report, the tech giant will attempt to re-release the update to the public because the notification in the beta suggests that it believes every bug has been fixed.

Screenshots from the iOS 16.3 beta revealed a message in the Home app confirming the availability of a "Home Upgrade Available," with a "new underlying architecture that will improve the performance of your home". This is the same update notification that was initially shown in iOS 16.2 before it was removed.

The ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture was one of the key features in iOS 16.2, with the company claiming that the upgrade offers "improved performance and reliability."

Apple recently acknowledged that bugs exist on the iPhone 14 Pro after numerous users reported numerous horizontal lines while booting or unlocking the phones. It has also stated that it will issue an update to address the problem with its iOS 16.3 update, which is currently in beta testing.