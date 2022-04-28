New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech Giant Apple has launched a water bottle for its customers. After launching a very expensive cloth worth Rs. 1,900, the global tech giant has now entered the water bottle industry and launched a new water bottle called HidrateSpark. The cost of this 'so-smart' water bottle is Rs 4,600 in India.

Currently, Apple's water bottle is not available in India, but the company is likely to launch it in Indian markets soon.

The so-smart HidrateSpark water bottle can monitor your daily water or fluid intake and sync it with users' Apple Health. Users can easily connect their smart bottles to the HidrateSpark App through Bluetooth.

On the design part, these water bottles have a stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated chug that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The Apple water bottle also comes with ED smart sensor at the bottom that tracks and records the water intake of users and alerts Apple Health via Bluetooth connection. It can also calculate and adjust a personalised hydration goal based on the body and activity level of the user.

With the help of the HidrateSpark app, the bottle itself analyses and calculates the daily targets for water intake, based on the activity level and body of the person. Every millilitre (ml) of water that a person drinks from the bottle is monitored and the data is sent to their device.

Apple Water Bottle Variant and Prices:

The smart bottles are available in four different variants – Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle, HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle, HidrateSpark STEEL Chug + Bonus Straw Lid, and HidrateSpark PRO STEEL Smart Water Bottle.HidrateSpark 3 is available in White, Black and Yellow colour options while HidrateSpark STEEL and PRO STEEL variants are available in silver and black colours.

The following bottles are priced at USD 59.95 (around Rs 4,600), USD 59.95 (around Rs 4,600), USD 69.95 (around Rs 5,400), at USD 79.95 (around Rs 6,125) respectively. The four models support a 100-day warranty through the manufacturer.

Posted By: Ashita Singh