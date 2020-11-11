Apple M1 Chipset: The revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac, is by far the most powerful chip the company has ever made.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Nearly a month after the launch of iPhone 12 series, Apple on Tuesday unveiled its own silicon chip, M1, which is touted as the most powerful chip ever created for PCs and laptops. With the launch, the technology major has also announced that its new laptops, the MacBook Air and Mac Mini will be equipped with the M1 chip.

Equipped with the new and faster M1 chip, the new MacBook Air will be available in India from Rs 92,900 (Rs 83,610 for education, while the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,22,900(Rs 110,610 for education) and the new Mac mini starts at Rs 64,900 (Rs 58,410 for education) in India. The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 are available to order today on apple.com. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers soon.

The revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac, is by far the most powerful chip the company has ever made. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU, up to 6 times faster GPU, up to 15 times faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2 times longer than before.

"The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple's breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple. M1 is by far the most powerful chip we've ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before", Apple CEO Tim Cook said as quoted by IANS.

The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation. With up to an 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5x faster, the biggest leap ever for MacBook Air, so immersive, graphics-intensive games run at significantly higher frame rates. In MacBook Air, M1 is faster than the chips in 98 per cent of PC laptops sold in the past year.

The new MacBook Air features extraordinary battery life, with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback -- the longest battery life ever on MacBook Air. Meanwhile, with the M1 chip and Big Sur, the 13-inch MacBook Pro becomes even more powerful and even more pro. The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro's active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation, delivering game-changing performance when compiling code, transcoding video, editing high-resolution photos, and more.

Mac mini is Apple's most versatile computer, and now with M1, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible new features in such a compact design. M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects.

