New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple on Tuesday, March 8 hosted its first launch event 'Peek Performance' for the year 2022. Tim Cook started off the event with some amazing announcements. In the beginning, Apple's CEO introduced the movie line-up for AppleTv+ and announced that the app will stream Friday Night Baseball soon.

Moving on, Tim Cook introduced new colour for two variants of the iPhone 13 series, that is 'Alpine Green' for iPhone 13 and iPhone13 Pro. These phones will up for pre-orders starting Friday and will be available on March 18.

Check the range of products launched in 'Peek Performance' its specifications and other details here:

Apple iPhone SE 5G

As speculated, iPhone SE 5G is here. The new iPhone SE 5G comes with aA15 Bionic chipsets which has a four-core GPU, 5G support and a better battery life. It comes with an aluminum glass design and the same glass as the iPhone 13, which Apple says is tougher and will offer better protection. It comes with Touch ID, IP67 new Photo moods, HDR 4 latest iOS 15, etc.

The phone comes in Product Red, Black and White color. iPhone SE 5G launch price is $429, and its pre-order will start from Friday.

Apple iPad Air

Apple launched new amazing iPad Air 2022. The all iPad Air comes with M1 chipset, which is an 8-core CPU,M1 chipset has a 16-core neural engine on the iPad Air. The iPad Air now gets a 12MP Now all iPad models feature Centre-stage. And yes, the iPad Air does get 5G connectivity as well. The iPad Air also gets support for Second Gen Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air is up for pre-order at $599. The Apple iPad Air comes in new pink, blue color options along with space grey.

Apple M1 Ultra chipset

Apple announced M1 Ultra chipset for desktops. The newly announced M1 Ultra chip is is building on the M1 Max and it has 114 billion transistors, which Apple claims is the most on a personal computer. M1 Ultra has a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU. It has a 32-core Neural Engine. It is nearly 8 times faster than the M1 chipset.

Apple Mac Studio & Display

Apple also unveiled the Mac studio with a high-performance desktop. The Mac Studio has four thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports at the back and 2 USB-C ports at the back (the M1 Ultra version's ports are Thunderbolt 4 as well), a 10G Ethernet port, an HDMI port and an audio jack as well. The Mac Studio comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in. The Max Studio with M1 Ultra will support up to 128GB RAM, while the M1 Max will support a maximum of 64GB RAM. The maximum storage capacity support is 8TB SSD. The Max Studio can also play 18 8K streams together.

Apple Studio desktop comes with a 27.5-inch display, anti-reflective coating an A13 Bionic chipset, 12MP ultra-wide camera. The speakers also support Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos. It has 3 USB-C ports to connect to peripherals and a Thunderbolt port.

Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at $1999 while the M1 Ultra version starts at $3999. The Studio Display starts at $1599. Its pre-orders will start from Friday and it will be made available from March 18.

Posted By: Ashita Singh