iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 Launched In 'Far Out' Event | All Details Here

Apple Inc in their September 'Far Out' event went far and beyond as they termed it as 'Best Products Line-Up Launch Ever'. The Cupertino-based company's event started with CEO Tim Cook's keynote address. Then, the Apple boss unveiled products including the Phone 14 series along with a new Watch Series 8 and the next generation of AirPods Pro 2.

The Cupertino, California-based company showed a trio of new Apple Watches, including a new Watch Ultra model aimed at extreme sports and diving. Then, after 3 years of gap, Apple revamped AirPods Pro 2 with 'swanky features' and in the show finale introduced iPhone 14 series.

This year, iPhone 14 series comes in 4 models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's every detail you need to know about newly launched Apple products in its Far Out event 2022:

iPhone 14 Series

Apple introduced a range of new iPhone 14 models capable of sending a call for help via satellite during an emergency, as well as crash-detection ability. The iPhone 14 models will test Apple's ability to wring dollars from its relatively affluent customer base, which has kept spending in the face of rising inflation but is not immune to a weakening economy.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continue with the older A15 Bionic chipset, but Apple is improving the camera, adding safety features like crash detection. It is also removing the SIM tray from the US models of the iPhone 14 series. And yes, Apple is bringing emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity but only for US and Canada for now.

While, the iPhone 14 Pro sports a dynamic island notch, which will change based on the activity that you’re doing or the app you might have open. For instance, when the music app is open, the notch will display a different kind of animation. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 48MP main camera. The sale begins September 16.

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the price is Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra And SE

Apple said the new Series 8 watch has a temperature sensor that will work in conjunction with its previously released cycle tracking app to retroactively detect ovulation. It also comes with crash detection when driving and supports international roaming. Apple is also bringing a new low-power mode to the Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the cellular version. It will be available for pre-order today and the sale starts on September 16. Apple has also revealed the Watch SE 2 as well. It gets crash detection and low-power mode for 36 hours of battery life and will start at $299 with cellular.

Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch Ultra is geared for the pros. Comes with a special case. It has a 49mm case as well with one of the biggest displays. It also gets a dedicated action button. Apple Watch Ultra will cost $799. It goes on sale on September 23.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with Spatial Audio, a new H2 chip and advanced noise cancellation. They also come with a Touch control to let users control volume with a light swipe up or down.AirPods Pro 2nd gen priced $249 and available later this month.