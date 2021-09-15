This year, Apple has decided to drop the 64 GB base storage variant which means that the new iPhone lineup will now come with a 128 GB entry-level storage option.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple on September 14 launched the highly-anticipated iPhone 13 series during its ‘California Streaming’ event. This year, Apple has decided to drop the 64 GB base storage variant which means that the new iPhone lineup will now come with a 128 GB entry-level storage option. Apart from this, Apple has also introduced an all-new 1 TB storage option for its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Similar to iPhone 12 series, the company has introduced iPhone 13 series in four versions -- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 pro max.

Prices of iPhone 13 series in India

Talking about iPhone 13 mini, then the 128 GB model of the phone will cost around Rs 69,900, while the 256GB model comes at Rs 79,900 and the 512GB model at Rs 99,900. Meanwhile, the 128 GB of the iPhone 13 will cost Rs. 79,900 to consumer, 256GB at Rs 89,900 and the 512GB model at Rs 109,900.

The cost of iPhone 13 Pro in India starts at Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model, whereas the 256 GB model costs Rs 129,900, 512GB at Rs 149,900, and the 1TB storage model at Rs 169,900. Lastly, the price of iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from Rs 129,900 for the 128 GB model, whereas the 256 GB storage model costs Rs.139,900, 512GB at Rs 159,900, and the 1TB storage model at Rs 179,900.

Availability of iPhone 13 series:

People can easily purchase the latest iPhone 13 series over e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from this, the new iPhone 13 series can also be purchased from Apple stores. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available for users in India as a part of the first wave markets on September 17. People who are interested in buying the phone can also pre-order it from September 17 -- 5:30 pm. Availability of the phones will begin on September 24.

Colour Variant of iPhone 13 series

There will be five colour variants available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini -- Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and RED. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come in four different colours -- Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen