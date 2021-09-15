Apple on Tuesday through a virtual event launched a new range of products and revealed their prices here we have brought you the prices of popular iPhones that are available in the market.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple on Tuesday revealed its new smartphone range that is iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max in multiple variants. The new range of phones is equipped with faster chips and better camera quality. Although Apple did not announce any new product or any different feature, the users seemed interested in the product launch.

According to analysts, customers expect Apple to bring new products with better features as they remain eager to upgrade their phones with the latest model. To fulfill the customers' expectations Apple has been launching multiple models of iPhone every year. Apple's USP of bringing something new every time has led to higher prices and more demand for their product in the market. Here we have brought you the prices of popular iPhones available in the market.

iPhone X series

-iPhone XS - Rs 59,999

-iPhone XS Max - Rs 69,586

-iPhone XR - Rs 42,999

iPhone 11 series

-iPhone 11 - Rs 56,900

-iPhone 11 Pro - Rs 79,999

-iPhone 11 Pro Max - Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 series

-iPhone 12 Mini - Rs 59,990

-iPhone 12 - Rs 78,950

-iPhone 12 Pro - Rs 1,06,900

-iPhone 12 Pro Max - Rs 1,15,900

iPhone 13 series

-iPhone 13 Mini - Rs 69,900

-iPhone 13 - Rs 79,900

-iPhone 13 Pro - Rs 1,19,900

-iPhone 13 Pro Max - Rs 1,29,900

Alongside iPhone, Apple launched iPad Mini, Air buds 3 and Apple watch series 7. Though neither iPhone 13 nor any of the launched products is available for sale yet in the stores, their prices are unveiled on the official website of Apple.

Apple's iPhone is the most popular product of the brand and is always in demand in the market. Before the launch event, in a series of leaks, it was slipped that Apple will be launching their 14 series of iPhone next year in September.

Posted By: Ashita Singh