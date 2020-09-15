Apple launches affordable Apple Watch SE at $279; check key features and specifications here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Apple on Tuesday launched its much-awaited affordable smartwatch Apple SE at USD 279 with GPS and calling features. Apple Watch SE with GPS will cost $279, while the Watch Series 6 costs $399. That should make a difference of at least Rs 10,000 in India between the prices of the two watches.
