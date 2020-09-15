Apple launches 8th Generation iPad; check price, features and specifications
Apple has launched the eighth-generation of its basic iPad with an upgraded processor powered with an A12 chipset. The highly-anticipated 8th generation Apple iPad 2020 was launched during Apple's September event named 'Time Flies'.
Publish Date: Tue, 15 Sep 2020 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple has launched the eighth-generation of its basic iPad with an upgraded processor powered with an A12 chipset. The highly-anticipated 8th generation Apple iPad 2020 was launched during Apple's September event named 'Time Flies'.
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma