Apple Launches 4K TV With A15 Bionic Chip; Checkout Price, Specifications Here

Along with the iPads and other accessories, the tech giant has launched its all-new Apple TV 4K in India. It is the third generation of Apple TV 4K but looks like its predecessor in terms of design. However, Apple has made some massive changes which include an A15 Bionic chip, HDR10 Plus playback, and a USB-C port.

However, the base Apple TV 4K is supporting Wi-Fi 6 only with no ethernet port, or thread networking support and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The one with Wi-Fi and Ethernet comes with 128GB internal storage and is priced a bit higher than its sibling.

According to Apple, the new CPU is 50% faster as compared to its predecessor in terms of responsiveness, navigation, and UI animations. Talking about the GPU, it is 30 % faster than the last generation and would be a great companion for gaming claims Apple. It also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for better sound quality.

What Will Be There On Apple TV App:

The users can binge over 100,000 movies and TV series on both purchasing or rental basis. With the content available, the platform users will also get Siri Remote through which users can navigate through a touch-enabled click pad.

Apple TV 4K Price, And Availability:

The Apple TV 4K will be available in India at a starting price of Rs14,900 for its 64GB WiFi variant. The 128 GB model with ethernet support will cost customers Rs 16,900. The customers can pre-order starting from today and the delivery would start latest by November 4, 2022.