Apple iPad Pro 2022, New MacBook Pro And Mac Minis Rumored To Launch In October | Details

It is rumoured that Apple may not hold any kind of event to launch some of their upcoming devices. It is speculated that Apple might use press releases to launch its upcoming iPad Pro 2022. According to some reports, Apple iPad Pro 2022 will come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch retina displays and will be launched next month with the flagship M2 chip.

Not only limited to this, but Apple is also expected to launch new Mac minis, MacBook Pros, and even a new Apple TV box. Every launch will have improved specifications which will make them stand out from their predecessors.

However, the doubt about the launch of the new iPad 2022 continues as there is no official confirmation about the same. Some tipsters also say that the device may or may not come this year.

According to 9to5Mac, Logitech recently updated a page of its popular crayon stylus where it stated that its new digital pen will support upcoming models like iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen). Later the post was removed from the listing.

However, rumours also suggest that with the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro will be seen with a 4-pin connector, unchanged chassis LCD, and mini-LED models.

There are also many speculative reports about the 10th generation iPad launching with the A14 Bionic chip and USB-C port. However, no official information from the company has been there yet.

Earlier in September, Apple in a big event launched its new flagship smartphone series “iPhone 14” along with the watches and AirPods. There were rumours the company would be launching iPads and new Macs at the same event, but the rumours turned out to be false.