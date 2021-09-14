The Apple iPhone 13 is expected to launch today, and come in four variants alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the California Streaming launch event. Tune in to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is all set to host its special "California Streaming" launch event on Tuesday and this year one can expect the tech giant to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7, along with new iPads and Macs. On the iPhone front, it is reported that this time Apple will launch three storage options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, which will be, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. That means the 64 GB option -- which is too small at this point for most uses -- is gone.

The larger iPhone model is also said to be getting a storage tweak but in the opposite direction. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max will reportedly be available with four storage options; the same three mentioned above, plus a new 1 TB model that's a first for iPhones.

iPhone 13 series Leaked Specs:

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is expected to be released with a 6.1-inch screen and is likely to mirror the iPhone 12 with slight changes in the notch of the phone and the size and placement of the camera at back. Apple has this time ditched the 64GB variant and will start the line up with iPhone 13 128GB variant. According to leaked reports, the iPhone 13 will be equipped with Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. It is also reported that it will also feature a LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 13 is rumoured to run iOS 15 and is expected to be powered by a 3095mAh battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 is rumoured to pack a dual-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It is rumoured to sport a single camera setup for selfies, a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

iPhone 13 Mini:

iPhone 13 Mini is said to be a bit smaller than iPhone 13 and will have a 5.4-inch screen. Just like iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini will also be offered with a 128GB variant as starting storage capacity. iPhone 13 Mini is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In terms of camera, this variant of the iPhone is expected to feature similar camera configurations with a dual-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel camera for selfies.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Leaked reports have suggested that likewise iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display size respectively. The phones will reportedly offer 1TB storage which will be the highest capacity offered in any iPhone ever. Bot the phones are also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor and will be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature an ultrawide camera with an improved f/1.8 aperture that will help capture better night shots than the current f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera is likely to be equipped with a video version of Portrait Mode, a higher-quality option to record video called ProRes and a new filter system to intensify the appearance of photos. ProRes may only be available for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. It is also reported that iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will house LTPO technology in their displays for a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard and Mini models, however, may not have this feature.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha