New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple is set to unveil its much-anticipated iPhone 12 series today. The virtual launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Unlike the previous launches, this one will be a virtual event in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event, where the company launched two new iPad and Apple Watch models, held last month was also virtually streamed from inside the Apple Park.

The event will be streamed live on Apple's official website, on the Apple TV app and on the company’s official YouTube channel.

You can also watch the space below for live streaming of Apple Launch Event 2020:

While the Cupertino-based giant has not made any official revelation about the products set to be launched today, leaks and rumours suggest that the company will launch four iPhones this year. Usually, Apple launches three iPhones at its annual event.

The three usual versions - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - are expected to come along with a fourth variant - iPhone 12 Mini. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch screen each whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Mini is likely to feature a 5.4-inch display.

As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 12 series is expected to start at $699 (approx Rs 47,600) for the Mini variant and go up to $1099 (Rs 80,000) for the Pro model. It is also expected to sport the new A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta