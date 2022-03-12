New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The pre-booking of Apple's budget 5G phone, iPhone SE (2022), has started in India. The phone can be pre-booked from the company's official site and Flipkart. The first sale of the phone will be held from March 18, and the delivery of the phone will start by the end of March. The phone comes in three colour options Midnight, Starlight and Product Red. Let's know about the price and discount offer of the brand new iPhone SE (2022).

The price of the iPhone SE (2022)

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone SE (2022) smartphone has been introduced for sale for Rs 43,900. However, the price of the phone does not include the packing charge, and the customer will have to pay Rs 49 separately for packing charges. The company will transfer some part of the profit of every iPhone SE purchase to the COVID-19 fund. The 128 GB variant of the iPhone SE (2022) costs Rs 48,900, while the 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 58,900.

Discount offers on iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022) smartphone can be purchased at a 10 per cent discount with an SBI credit card. Whereas in the Flipkart Axis Bank offer, a 5 per cent unlimited cashback offer is being given to the phone. The phone can be bought at Rs 1,538 per month EMI option. An exchange offer of Rs 13,000 is also being given on the purchase of the iPhone SE (2022).

Specifications of the iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE 2022 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and it runs on iOS 15. The 6nm based A15 Bionic chipset has been given to the phone. A 12-megapixel rear camera has been given on the back panel of the phone, and it also offers a Facetime HD camera for selfies. For connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth version 5, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, 4G VoLTE, GPS, A-GPS, NFC and Lightning port.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav