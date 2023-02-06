Apple iPhone Ultra: 'Most Expensive' iPhone Series To Debut In 2024, Reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

The Apple iPhones have significantly made their audience all across the world, even with their expensive pricing. After the huge success of the iPhone 14 series, the California-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a more expensive iPhone which will be a standalone model and will be named the iPhone Ultra.

This came after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook is planning the same and even shared the strategy with the company’s investors. The report mentioned that Tim Cook has said that people are ready to spend more money on the most premium phone all across the globe giving us hints that the iPhone Ultra could soon make a debut.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category”, according to Tim Cook, who also noted that iPhones have become an "integral" part of people's lives and are used for a variety of tasks, including payment processing, managing banking and health data, and controlling smart homes.

However, the report also states that the existing iPhone lineup will remain unchanged, and the iPhone Ultra will be a separate series entirely. It is also claimed that the iPhone Ultra will be released in 2024, with an enhanced camera system, a quicker processor, and a larger and better display. According to the source, this iPhone may be the first to forgo the charging connector entirely in favour of the new and improved MagSafe.

Additionally, the report also claimed that the iPhone Fold will not be launching anytime soon and the iPad Fold could be the first foldable screen device in the market made by Apple. Additionally, the fold devices would be on the expensive side as compared to the current generation devices.

On the other hand, it is highly likely that the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models will now feature major changes other than the screen size and a larger battery pack.