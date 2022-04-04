New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Got unwanted pictures and data on your iPhone 13? Sure just go ahead and delete it. But, Wait! Do you know that your pics or any of your data don’t really get deleted permanently even after you erase it from your iPhone 13? Yes, you read that right. Since your data still exist on your phone it takes up unnecessary space on storage that might cause a problem.

Now, a user can delete that data permanently using 2 ways either by iPhone or they can also delete the data using Mac or Windows PC. While it might come in handy to delete data using the phone itself one might also use the other way to delete data from storage. Users must also note that this process is the same for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Check out a step-by-step process to permanently delete unwanted data from your iPhone.

How to permanently delete data from iPhone storage?

Step 1: Open your iPhone and go to settings

Step 2: Go to general settings and tap on 'Transfer or Reset iPhone'

Step 3: Select ' erase all content and settong and enter your pass code

Step 4: you'll recieve a warning, press ok and then enter your apple id and password and press confirm

Step 5: The process is completed, your data is permanently deleted from your iPhone

How to permanently erase data from iPhone storage by using a Mac or Windows PC?

Step 1: Open the Macbook or Windows laptop and head to the Finder sidebar.

Step 2: Select your iPhone, tap on General at the top of the window, then click Restore iPhone.

Step 3: If you’re using a Windows PC, head to the iTunes app and tap the iPhone button near the top left of the iTunes window.

Step 4: Now click Summary, then tap on Restore iPhone. It’ll be done.

Posted By: Ashita Singh