New Delhi | Jagarn Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its budget-friendly smartphone iPhone SE model early next year. According to the leaks, the company will launch the third generation iPhone SE also called as iPhone SE 3, in the first quarter of 2022. If the leaks are to be believed, then the smartphone will be launched by the end of March 2022 and will remain a mid-range smartphone.

However, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch. According to Taiwanese research firm TrenForce, Apple's market share will witness a strong increase with the launch of the iPhone SE 3.

Expected cost of iPhone SE 3

In terms of price, the iPhone SE3 smartphone is expected to cost CNY 3299 or $399 (approximately Rs 29,891) in China and worldwide. The price is similar to the iPhone SE (2020).

Expected feature of iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display, and the smartphone will be offered in an aluminum body. iPhone SE 3 will be powered by 5nm A15 Bionic and will support 5G networks. If we talk about the design, then the new device will be based on the iPhone XR design. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals. The smartphone will have Touch-ID sensor/home button features. Since iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with 5G support, this will be one of the biggest upgrades for this phone. As for the cameras, rumours suggest it could be the same 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

