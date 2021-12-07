New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The iPhone SE 2020 is available as the only Apple iPhone falling below the price tag of ₹30,000. In the Flipkart Bonanza Sale, the base version of 64 GB storage variant is available at ₹27,999. The company has also put the 128 GB and 256 GB variants up for grabs on the e-commerce platform.

Replacing the price of 64GB variant, the 128GB variant of Apple iPhone SE is available at ₹32,999. The 256GB iPhone SE, is available at a price of ₹42,999.

Is Apple iPhone SE best in its category?

There are better Android options available even in the now reduced price range of Apple iPhone SE. The iPhone SE allows you to click pictures of humans in portrait mode, making you to miss on depth sensor features available in most if not all smartphones in below ₹30,000 range. While some users may find the compact dimensions make for a very handy phone to use, at the same time, the 4.7-inch display can make you struggle to consume entertainment online. The basic smartphone task of typing may become tedious too.

However, the iPhone SE allows you to enter Apple’s vibrant iOS ecosystem at the lowest possible price. With the iPhone SE, a user may get access to an Apple Watch, HomePod Mini, Apple TV+.

The Apple iPhone SE, currently in the second year of its launch, boasts of an A13 Bionic chip which makes the smartphone performance fluid. After two Operating System updates, the iPhone SE could still have four more years of software updates pending, meaning that the Apple smartphone comes with the promise of support by the company for up to six years.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma