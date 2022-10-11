Apple iPhone SE 4 Tipped To Launch With Bigger Screen, Sleeker Design And A16 Chipset: Report

After launching a series of iPhones and other accessories like AirPods, the tech giant Apple is all set to launch its new generation Apple iPhone SE4. Last month, Apple launched its flagship phone series ‘iPhone 14’ but it did not bring any mini and now it has been tipped that the new iPhone SE 4 could be coming our way soon.

It has been given that the new iPhone has always come up with better displays, designs, and specifications. However, with the SE series, Apple has never experimented or changed things so much. The last few generations had come up with thick bezels and a retro design. But this time, Apple is expected to change the design of its SE series.

Here are some leaks and rumours that we believe can be true in terms of specifications or design.

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone is speculated to be launched with a bigger screen as compared to its predecessor. It may have a 6.1-inch LCD display. It is very likely that Apple will reveal it in 2024.

There are other reports claiming that Apple will not add FaceID to the iPhone SE 4 and that it may not be able to use TouchID as we've seen on previous SE models. This is mainly to keep prices down.

Furthermore, all the previous SE models were based on past iPhones just like iPhone SE 2022 has an iPhone 8-inspired design. It is speculated that this SE iPhone would be based on the iPhone XR’s design which anyhow means a sleeker design and the removal of the home button. It is also speculated that the new iPhone SE4 could come with Apple's flagship A16 chipset.