Apple iPhone 15 Series May Come With Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity: Report

AFTER the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series in September last year, it has become more interesting to see what new changes Apple will offer with the next generation of iPhones. According to a report by Gizmochina citing a research note by analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, iPhone 15 series could be working on the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Currently, the iPhone 14 series including the iPhone 14 pro models only offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity standards which are capable of working on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. If the company shifts to the Wi-Fi 6E standards, it would help the smartphones to even work on the 6GHz bands as well making it faster on wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. However, it would need to be connected to the latest router which can work on the same standards.

However, it is not known whether the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity standards will be available to all trims or only the high-end Pro variants. Notably, Wi-Fi 6E standards are now available with the latest iPad Pro models, as well as Mac Minis and MacBook Pros.

Interestingly, similar speculations were made during the launch of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, but no changes to the phone's specifications were made. However, it is unknown whether the company will include the most recent connectivity standards with the upcoming iPhone series.

Meanwhile, there have been several leaks claiming that the upcoming iPhone 15 could have a curved display, titanium side frames, could be powered by an A17 Bionic chip with an improved camera at an affordable price.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 could make its debut with the capacitive volume and power buttons, along with the dynamic island feature as standard and a USB C port. However, the tech giant has not made any official confirmations about the same.