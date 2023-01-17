Apple iPhone 15 Price Leaked: Here's How Much You May Have To Pay For The Upcoming Flagship

After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the upcoming iPhone 15 series have become the subject of leaks including the renders. In a recent report by Forbes, the alleged prices of the upcoming flagship have been leaked. With this, the report also suggested that there will be a massive difference in terms of price between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro.

If the reports are accurate, the price of the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models would be significantly higher than vanilla trims, while these vanilla trims might even experience a price decrease compared to the current generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus. The business has also stated that since they are aware of the identity of the information leaker, the rates are more likely to be accurate.

The Apple iPhone 15 is probably going to start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus might start at $899. Similar to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may start at $1,099 and $1,199.

Recently, Kuo, an Apple analyst, mentioned the strategy earlier, stating that Apple would use this strategy to counteract the sales performance of the vanilla trims. Notably, sales of the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have suffered as the company has prioritised upgrading the Pro models.

Taking this into account, the report also states that "It is a classic Apple response, defying the opinion of industry observers who believed that lowering the cost of conventional models would be the obvious option."

Reportedly, Apple is planning to upgrade the camera and chipsets of both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. While the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and higher models could feature Apple's new A17 bionic chipset making it more efficient, and faster.