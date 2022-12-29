Apple iPhone 15 Plus May Launch At More Affordable Prices; Here's Why

The California-based tech giant Apple, which is expected to launch its next flagship iPhone 15 series in the second half of 2023, may have totally different prices, especially the plus and vanilla trim. This came after the current iPhone 14 Plus variant has witnessed very low sales.

The company is reportedly rethinking the prices at which the upcoming iPhones will be offered, according to a report by MacRumors, a reputable information source for Apple gadgets.

The platform highlighted that the tech giant will now distinguish between Pro and non-Pro models on the website's blog. Speaking of the supply chain, the report also mentioned that due to the vanilla trim and plus variants' underwhelming market performance, the tech giant is reevaluating the prices for these products. From the upcoming flagship series onward, the Plus variant, which starts at around Rs 74,000 in India, might see a price reduction. Additionally, Apple analyst Kuo also shared the same information on his Twitter account recently.

The tech giant on the other hand has changed its portfolio, dynamic pricing, and other tactics quite frequently in the past few years. The whole scenario started after the company introduced iPhone 6 Plus as its first ‘Plus’ trim.

The camera, screen, and safety enhancements over the plain version of the same series are hallmarks of the 'Plus' trims. Recently, the company abandoned the Mini models in favour of the Plus trims, and as a result, the flagship hasn't been performing as well as anticipated.

The failure to upgrade the specifications may be the cause of this. Apple did not update the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, instead concentrating more on the Pro models. The A15 bionic chip from the previous year, which was also in the iPhone 13 model, is still used in the current iPhone 14 trim making the customer think about the options.

Additionally, it is also expected that the tech giant would not roll out its new generation affordable iPhone this time around.