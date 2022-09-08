Apple iPhone 14 Price In India: iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Launched; Check Specifications, Other Details

US-based technology giant Apple on Wednesday (local time) unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 14 series capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and equipped with the most advanced security features and enhanced camera technology. The iPhone 14 series includes four smartphones including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This new lineup is inspired by the iPhone 13, with sharp metal edges, rounded corners, a glass back, the recognizable notch at the top of the handset, and a lightning port.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Features and Prices in India:

The most significant change in the lineup is that the iPhone 13 mini will not be updated with this generation. Instead, the iPhone 14 will be available in two sizes: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. They both have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

A new primary camera is placed at the back of the phone with a bigger sensor and a quicker aperture (f/1.5). It has optical picture stabilization with sensor shift. A new TrueDepth camera with a faster f/1.9 aperture features on the front. For the first time, the selfie camera includes autofocus.

The iPhone 14 also features improved sensors that can detect a car crash. It can aid you in contacting emergency services more swiftly. And even if you're in the midst of nowhere with no Wi-Fi or cell coverage, the iPhone can still assist you with an emergency SOS via satellite. Preorders for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin on September 9. While the iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, iPhone 14 Plus will release on October 7.

iPhone 14 Variant Price List:

- 128GB : 79,999 INR

- 256GB : 89,999 INR

- 512GB : 1,09,900 INR

iPhone 14 Plus Variant Price List:

- 128GB : 89,999 INR

- 256GB : 99,999 INR

- 512GB : 1,19,900 INR

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Features and Prices in India:

Along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, Apple has also unveiled the Pro models of the iPhone 14 with an all-new redesigned notch at its front, bringing the first big display redesign since 2017. The Pro models include iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The pro models feature the brand new A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display. Both these new smartphones, which come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch options, have a new pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, selfie camera and privacy indicators. It's a replacement for the notch and can adjust dynamically.

The proximity sensor has been shifted behind the display by Apple, with notifications now popping out of the cutout in an animation. Apple calls this system the Dynamic Island as notifications and alerts will adapt and move around the pill-shaped notch.

On the camera front, Apple has changed its 12-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel one and the new primary camera brings improvements to low-light photography. It has a quad-pixel sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length. The flash has also been upgraded. In the video mode, the cinematic mode can now do 4K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. Both the pro models can be preordered on September 9 and will be available in stores on September 16.

iPhone 14 Pro Variant Price List:

- 128GB : 1,29,999 INR

- 256GB : 1,39,999 INR

- 512GB : 1,59,999 INR

- 1TB : 1,79,999 INR

iPhone 14 Pro Max Variant Price List:

- 128GB : 1,39,999 INR

- 256GB : 1,49,999 INR

- 512GB : 1,69,999 INR

- 1TB : 1,89,999 INR