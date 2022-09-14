Apple iPhone 14 Series Goes On Sale From September 16 | Check Prices, Offers And Other Details

The sale for the newly launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and its Pro series will start on September 16. The tech giant announced the new series of phones in their September launch event on the 7th earlier. And now customers will be able to purchase the newly launched smartphones.

The iPhone 14 is already available for pre-order on the Apple India store and interested consumers can head to the website and book the phone. Customers who already ordered their phones will start getting iPhone deliveries from September 16 onwards. You should know that while pre-booking a phone, consumers will need to make the complete payment.

Here's where you can buy an iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 series will be made available on various e-commerce platforms, including the Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and all other authenticated Apple sellers in India.

Offers on iPhone 14 Purchase:

Apple will be offering up to Rs 6,000 instant discounts for HDFC bank card users. Now, there are also additional offers for its sale. Platforms like Flipkart are offering an exchange value of up to Rs 20,000 while Amazon is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 16,500.

Existing iPhone users and Android users can exchange their phone upgrade to the new iPhone 14, you can do that as well and get the new iPhone model for a much lower price. It should be noted that the final exchange value depends primarily on the model and the condition of the phone.

iphone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Prices in India:

The iPhone 14’s price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. The other two models with 256GB and 512GB storage come with a price tag of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.