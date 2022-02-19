New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The successor of Apple iPhone 13 Pro – Apple iPhone 14 Pro – is likely to be equipped with whopping 8 GB RAM, reports have claimed. Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro come with 6 GB of RAM. The 8 GB RAM is a feature that Samsung has packed its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones with. Several other mid-range smartphones also come with 8 GB of RAM to boost the performance.

According to a report citing Korean supply chain source, the Cupertino-based company’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will be packed with RAM higher than its four immediate predecessors, namely, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is also reported to be accelerating the mass production for iPhone 14 Pro, according to the Korean blog post. Earlier, a Bloomberg report had said that Apple had to cut its iPhone 13 production goal by 10 million units annually due to supply chain constrictions. However, reports emerged in recent days citing the iPhone assemblers saying Apple component shortages are easing and are unlikely to stay as challenged as they were during the last two years of COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is yet to officially announce any details about the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro smartphone and its specifications that are being widely circulated.

Does Apple already offer 8 GB RAM or more in its product?

Yes, it does but not in a smartphone. The company offers a 16 GB RAM option on its 11-inch iPad Pro (2021).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 8 GB RAM: Will it be enough?

While Samsung’s Galaxy S22 ultra offers a whopping 12 GB RAM variant, upping the performance prospects of the smartphone, Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s 8 GB RAM option could be sufficient given its exceptional software that its Android competitors do not have.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma