New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series in its Autumn event in September 2022. Now, a fresh report claims that the iPhone 14 Max of the 14 series will include a 90 Hz display and 6 GB of RAM, both of which are upgrades over the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to have Face ID, according to @Shadow Leak, and will be powered by the A15 Bionic, which TSMC will continue to produce on 5 nm nodes.

Reportedly, the A16 Bionic will only be used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also matches the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, according to @Shadow Leak. The iPhone 14 Max is also reported to include two 12MP cameras on the back. Unfortunately, there are no details about the device's front-facing cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1099 and USD1199, respectively, due to growing component costs and Apple's drive to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones. Apple is also likely to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model, which would result in a USD 300 price rise.

According to several reports, the 2022 iPhone 14 series will include various enhancements over the Pro model, including a revamped design, a better camera, and more. To accommodate the additional internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to have a bigger profile and a better camera module.

Both iPhone 14 Pro variants will come with a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature 8K video.

Meanwhile, as per another report, the tech giant is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the coming months. The new Airpods are expected to get launched with two updates, it will come with support for lossless playback and improved health management and fitness tracking features.

Posted By: Ashita Singh