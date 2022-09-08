Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date In India: When You Can Buy iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max

The Apple Far Out Event concluded on Wednesday (local time) with the tech giant unveiling its highly anticipated iPhone 14 along with the iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants during the event. Apple this year has ditched the 'Mini' model and introduced iPhone 14 Plus as its replacement. Though, the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus don similar features, design, and A15 bionic as iPhone 13, the Pro models are equipped with industry-leading camera features and the brand new A16 bionic chip.

iPhone 14 Launch Date in India:

The most asked question after the Apple launch event every year is when it will be up for sale when will users can buy the new iPhones. Since the announcement of the Apple Far Out Event, people on social media platforms have flooded the virtual space with speculative release and sale dates. Meanwhile, Apple during the launch event revealed when will the brand new iPhone models will be up for sale.

According to Apple, preorders for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin on September 9 (Friday). The iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, which means that if you pre-book the iPhone 14, it will get delivered to you on or after September 16, depending on availability. On the other hand, prebookings for iPhone 14 Plus will begin on September 9 but its delivery will start from October 7.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, carrying the innovative A16 bionic chip, can be purchased at Apple Stores from September 16. Prebookings for both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also begin from September 9 (Friday).

iPhone 14 Series Prices in India:

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been priced at USD 799 and USD 899 respectively. In India, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start from Rs 79,999 and 89,999 respectively.

iPhone 14 Variant Price List:

- 128GB: 79,999 INR

- 256GB: 89,999 INR

- 512GB: 1,09,900 INR

iPhone 14 Plus Variant Price List:

- 128GB: 89,999 INR

- 256GB: 99,999 INR

- 512GB: 1,19,900 INR

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at USD 999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at USD 1,099. In India, iPhone 14 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,900, meanwhile, iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900 which is Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was launched in 2021.

iPhone 14 Pro Variant Price List:

- 128GB: 1,29,999 INR

- 256GB: 1,39,999 INR

- 512GB: 1,59,999 INR

- 1TB: 1,79,999 INR

iPhone 14 Pro Max Variant Price List:

- 128GB: 1,39,999 INR

- 256GB: 1,49,999 INR

- 512GB: 1,69,999 INR

- 1TB: 1,89,999 INR