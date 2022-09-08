Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched; Check Features, Prices And More

Apple Far Out event 2022 concluded at Steve Jobs Theatre in California's Cupertino and the tech giant unveiled some much-awaited products on the market. The event was nothing less than an annual extravaganza that brought out the most demanding series of devices among tech lovers. This was the third Apple live event of the year and it was all worth it.

The Tech giant, in its ‘Far Out’ event on Wednesday, revealed its new series of smartphones in four different varients-iPhone 14, iPhone Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here's all you need to know about the newly launched iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with the older A15 Bionic chipset. The design of the iPhone 14 is similar to the previously launched iPhone 13, with a diagonal camera and the same notch. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets a 6.7-inch OLED display. Apple is bringing the 5-core GPU to the iPhone 14 series this time.

The iPhone 14 series also comes with a ceramic shield that will protect the newly launched phone by Apple. Besides, the new 14 series is dust and water-resistant, protecting it from unnecessary damage. The front camera has also got autofocus as well, besides the improvement in the low-light performance this time. The video quality has been claimed to be better than the previously launched Apple phones. Besides, the new Action Mode to make a video will make the video a lot more stable.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 cameras continue with the same 12MP+12MP setup, but the company says it is using a bigger sensor for the main 12MP camera and an improved 12MP selfie camera as well. The Apple iPhone comes with emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series. Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will support this feature. For the first two years, this service is free, and this feature is limited to the US and Canadian markets now.

Customers can get iPhone 14 starting at Rs 79,900 and an iPhone 14 Plus starting at Rs 89,900 from apple.com/in/store and through Apple Authorised Resellers. Pre-orders for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start on September 9, with availability starting from September 16 for the iPhone 14 and October 7 for the Plus.



iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are launched in a stunning new purple colour. The deep purple colour is what Apple calls it. The notch is now redesigned, and it is pill-shaped. It comes with a "Dynamic Island" notch and it is based on the activity that you are doing or the app you might have to open.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor gets in more light, making the Pro models much better in low light photography. Computational photography gives the ability to clarify images to show more detail. Cinematic videos now get 4K resolution. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max at $1099. The Indian prices are not yet out. For iPhone Pro variants, booking starts on September 9 and the phones will be available from September 16.