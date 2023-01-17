Apple iPhone 14 And 14 Pro Models Continue To Send False Crash Detection Alarms: Report

Apple appears to be in serious trouble right now. According to a report, the crash detection feature that the company rolled out for its current flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models for consumer safety is still sending false alarms.

The Apple Watch's Crash Detection feature and the Apple iPhone 14 series have both continued to send erroneous alarms from skiers and are now dialling 911 even for minor skiing mishaps.

According to the New York Post, Apple devices in a US state-issued automatic collision alerts to the Summit County 911 Center, which has already reported a 22% increase in hang-ups, open lines, and misdialed 911 calls last month compared to December 2021.

"We're still running in that 15 to 25% increase in calls (compared to last year), that very well could be generated... by these Apple-generated and automated crash notifications," said Jim DiPerna, the county's 911 Communications Director.

Furthermore, the report stated that when an automated call is received, dispatchers will attempt to reach someone on the phone to confirm that there is no true emergency.

According to DiPerna, police will take action, such as tracking the Apple device's location and sharing it with the ski patrol on the mountain, if the owner is unaware that their phone is dialling 911.

"Worst case scenario, we're attempting to determine where you are, what went wrong, and what resources we have available to send out to address the situation. It can range from a 30-second phone call to an eternity," he stated.

According to the report, Apple is in contact with 911 call centres that are currently experiencing an increase in automated 911 calls as a result of the crash detection feature and is gathering feedback.

Notably, the company has already claimed to improve the feature by rolling out plenty of new updates in the past.