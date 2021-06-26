Other than releasing iPhone 13 by the end of 2021, Apple will also release a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. The device will reportedly feature similar touch and feel as the current iPhone SE, but will have 5G support and an upgraded A-series chip.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As millions in India and tens of millions across the world wait for Apple to release iPhone 13, speculations surrounding the launch of iPhone 13 continue in the tech circles. Apple usually releases the subsequent variant of its iPhone series in the month of September. People are speculating Apple to release iPhone 13 in the month of September, however, recent reports have suggested that Apple is likely to launch iPhone 13 by the end of December.

Other than releasing iPhone 13 by the end of 2021, Apple will also release a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo predicted in AppleInsider. The device will reportedly feature similar touch and feel as the current iPhone SE, but will have 5G support and an upgraded A-series chip. Chi-Kuo also said that he expects the device to be the "cheapest 5G iPhone model ever."

iPhone 13 – Camera module position changed?

Dummy models of iPhone 13 leaked online suggest that the range of iPhone 13, from mini to max will have changes in the camera module position.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

Apple iPhone 13: specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is likely to be powered by A15 chipset. A report in Trendforce suggests, that in terms of performance Apple iPhone 13 is expected to be 30 per cent more efficient and 20 per cent smarter than iPhone 12 series. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 12 series, launched last year, is powered by A14 bionic chip.

Reports have suggested that A15 bionic chip will be developed on 4nm process. Apple has started to manufacture the said processor from its plants in China.

Apple iPhone 13: Price

Apple is likely to price iPhone 13 on the lines of its iPhone 12 series. iPhone 12 was released with a launch price of $699. The pro variant of iPhone 13 may go as high as $1099.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma