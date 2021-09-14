Apple iPhone 13 launch California live streaming event is happening today, on September 14 at 10:30 pm. People can watch the event on various platforms. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Apple's iPhone 13 launch event is tonight on September 14. Apple's iPhone 13 launch is going to be a virtual event that will be live-streamed. Apple is likely to launch iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 pro max in today's event. Alongside iPhones, Apple is expected to launch its smartwatch Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.

Apple Launch Event: When to watch

Apple's launch event is scheduled for September 14 that is today. The event will be live-streamed at 10:30 pm IST for Indian viewers.

Apple Launch Event: Where to watch

-Apple's iphone 13 launch, California's event will be live-streamed on various platforms. Apple Tv users can view the event on the app while Apple's official Youtube channel will also stream the event for users. Apple has also designated an event page for California's live streaming event for the viewers.

-What's interesting this year is Apple will be showcasing the launch of iphone 13 on Indian e-commerce website as well. The launch event for the Indian audience will also be streamed at Amazon, Flipkart and on Airtel website. Viewers can visit these sites to catch the event at 10:30 pm today.

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to come in two storage variants of 64 GB and 128 GB while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected in three storage variants of 128 GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 13 is likely to be launched in different colours such as Blue, Black, Pink, Purple, Red, and White. Also, the iPhone 13 Pro would be available in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours.

The Tech Giant at the event will reveal the prices of the products today. Alongside the iPhones, Apple is expected to launch the Apple watch series 7 and Airpods 3 the next generation of the same.

