New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant, Apple, every year launch its new smartphone series in the month of September. Continuing with the ritual, this year in September also, Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 13 series. However, the company has not revealed the launch and sales date of the upcoming iPhone 13 series.



Meanwhile, leaks and speculations regarding launch date of the iPhone 13 are doing rounds on the internet since past few months. Recently, a leaked report by Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, claimed that the sale of the iPhone 13 series smartphone will start from September 17. Although the report did not mention any specific launch date, it is believed that the iPhone 13 series can be launched in the second week of September.



Apple is expected to organise two launch events in September:



Leaked reports have claimed that this time Apple will hold not one, but two events in the month of September. The reports suggest that apart from the iPhone 13 launch event, which is expected to take place in the secind week of September, another Apple event is expected to take place in the last week of September in which new AirPods and iPad will be introduced. Apple is expected to launch four models under the new iPhone 13 series which are, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini.



Specifications expected in new iPhone 13 series



Ahead of the launch, a lot of information has surfaced over the internet, according to which the iPhone 13 series may have an updated chipset with a bigger battery and support for extended RAM. At the same time, many mmWave 5G bands will be supported for 5G connectivity. Apart from this, a leaked report by Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple is testing new Face ID hardware so that users will be able to unlock the phone even while wearing a mask. Also, even during fog and smog, users will be able to unlock the iPhone.



It is expected that the iPhone 13 series will be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chipset, which will come with TSMC's 5nm+ process support. The entire range of iPhone 13 may support LiDAR sensors. This sensor was first seen in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year. After this, it was introduced in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen