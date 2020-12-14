With business getting back on track, it is expected that the iPhone 13 series will be launched on schedule. Check details here.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 series, which hit the shelves in October and November this year, was delayed due to supply chain issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, with business getting back on track, it is expected that the iPhone 13 series will be launched on schedule, in September 2021.

According to a 9to5Mac report, which cited an investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is all set to stick to its usual launch schedule.

Kuo said that mass production schedule of the iPhone 13 will be the same as for previous iPhone models before the 12 lineup. This means that the launch of iPhone 13 models can be expected by September 2021.

The launch of iPhone 12 models this year was delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic affected the company’s associated factories around the world. While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were launched in stores in October, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max arrived in stores in November with limited supplies.

The report further quoted Kuo saying that he has no concerns about the lower shipping forecast for the A14 chip produced by TSMC in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021.

Apple's 2020 lineup is doing well in the market. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, especially, are reportedly selling better than anticipated.

Recently, Apple launched its most expensive headphones in India - AirPods Max - the first over-the-ear headphones which will compete with offerings from the likes of Bose, Sony, Jabra and others. Priced at Rs 59,900, the headphones come powered with Apple's H1 chip.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta