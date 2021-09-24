New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple’s recently launched iPhone 13 series is finally available on sale in India from today (September 24). The range of smartphones will be sold on all the official Apple outlets as well as major e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. All four models of the iPhone 13 series - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - will be available both online and offline.

Apart from India, the new Apple iPhone 13 series will go on sale in 30 other countries and regions across the world, including countries like Australia, China, Canada, Japan, Germany, US, UK.

The tech giant unveiled the iPhone 13 range along with the new iPad 2021, iPad mini, and Apple watch series 7 during its at its 'California Streaming' event on September 14.

iPhone 13 series - Sale timings in India

The iPhone 13 sale in India will start at 8 AM IST onwards and users can grab their favourite model among the iPhone 13 series from Apple Store Online and e-commerce sites in the country. Apart from this, retails chains like Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma will also start selling the iPhone 13 series.

Also, the customers who have pre-ordered their iPhone 13 series in India and other different countries will start receiving the deliveries of the smartphone.

Cashback offers on iPhone 13 series

Recently, Vodafone Idea offered exciting and amazing cashback offers on the purchase of the iPhone 13 series. The telecom operator has announced that customers who are using the postpaid REDX plans can avail of 100 per cent cashback offers on their first month's rental amount. The company also said that the cashback will be given to customers over six months as a discount on the bill.

Apart from this, Vodafone Idea is also offering great data plans to its prepaid users, who are thinking of buying any model from the iPhone 13 series. The company said that prepaid users will get the double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 299 and they can also avail of the benefits of weekend rollover with this offer.

Prices of iPhone 13 series

The price of the smartphone depends on the different storage variants. For the first time, the tech giant, Apple has decided to drop the base 64 GB storage variant which means that all the new iPhone 13 base storage variants will start from 128 GB.

iPhone 13

128 GB variant - Rs. 76,900

256 GB variant - Rs. 89,900

512 GB variant - Rs. 109,900

iPhone 13 mini

128 GB variant - Rs. 69,900

256 GB variant - Rs. 79,900

512 GB variant - Rs.99,900

iPhone 13 pro

128 GB - Rs. 119,900

256 GB - Rs. 129,900

512 GB - Rs. 149,900

1 Tb - Rs. 169,900

iPhone 13 pro max

128 GB - Rs. 129,900

256 GB - Rs. 139,900

512 GB - Rs. 159,900

1 Tb - Rs. 179,900

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen