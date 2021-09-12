New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its much-awaited iPhone 13 series, which will have four models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, at its "California Streaming" event on September 14. The company has also sent virtual streaming invites to people for the event. If you are also interested in watching the upcoming “California Streaming” event, then here's how you can watch it.



The event will take place on September 14 at 10 am PDT, or 10:30 pm IST. People can watch the event over Apple's event page and its official YouTube channel. They can also set a reminder for the event.



Expected specifications and features of the iPhone 13 series:



It is expected that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come with two storage options -- 64GB and 128GB whereas iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.



Talking about the colour variants, then the iPhone 13 will come in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White options. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro would be available in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours.



Expected features and specifications of Apple Watch Series 7:



Apple will also introduce its Apple Watch Series 7 during the event. It is believed that the series 7 watch will come with better battery life and with improved design and flatter edges.



Expected features and specifications of AirPods 3:



The tech giant will also introduce their Apple AirPods 3rd generation in the event. It is believed that the third generation Airpod will come in the same AirPods Pro-like design. These next-generation AirPods will likely include a wireless charging case as standard. Meanwhile, Apple has also ensured enhanced sound quality in the Apple AirPods 3rd generation.

