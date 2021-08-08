Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 13 series next month and it is believed that the upcoming series of iPhone 13 will include vanilla iPhone 13 along with iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 13 series next month and it is believed that the upcoming series of iPhone 13 will include vanilla iPhone 13 along with iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Every time Apple introduces a new phone in the market, it comes with extraordinary technology, great updates, and the best camera quality. For the last few years, the company has been launching its new series in the month of September. However last year due to Covid-19 iPhone 12 series was delayed by a month.

Here is everything you need to know about iPhone 13:

Let's start with the look and feel of the iPhone 13, it is believed that the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have the same dual-camera at the back whereas the pro models of the iPhone will have triple cameras. On the other hand, the pictures of dummy units of the phone depict a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally. Apart from this, in regular models, the camera module includes a laser sensor and LED flash. While it is also believed that iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might include a LiDAR sensor.

One thing the company truly tried is to feature is more battery capacity than any of its earlier models. The battery backup is a genuine problem that every iPhone user faces. The notch on the front of the phone is believed to shrink on all iPhone 13 phones. Meanwhile, it is believed that the pro models will support 120Hz refresh rate, this is similar to what iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models had as “Pro display."

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming series of iPhone 13 would support faster A15 Bionic chipset and Always-On Display (AOD) mode seen on the Apple Watch. Apple may also use power-efficient LTPO displays, to avoid any kind of excessive battery drainage caused by AOD and 120Hz refresh rate.

According to rumours, the phone will support faster 5G connectivity support, Wi-Fi 6E, two new colour options (Pearl, Sunset Gold), wireless charging, portrait mode for video, and an improved wide-angle lens with auto-focus. As per Gurman's report, there is a 20 per cent increase in the production of the company's new series as he said that Apple has asked its suppliers to build up to 90 million new for this year's launch. iPhone lovers may expect the launch of the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September.

