Apple iPhone 12 Series Launch: The iPhone 12 is expected to come in a iPhone 4-like design with flatter sides instead of the curved design.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple is all set to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series on Tuesday night. The unveiling of the latest edition of smartphones comes less than a month after the company launched two new iPad and Apple Watch models. The launch event will start at 10:30 pm IST.

This year’s launch is taking place a little later than the usual time of September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Apple had indicated that the launch of iPhone 12 “will be delayed by a few weeks”.

Several “leaks” have already speculated about the specifications, design and price of iPhone 12 in the past few months.

The three usual versions - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - are expected to come along with a fourth variant - iPhone 12 Mini. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch screen each whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Mini is likely to feature a 5.4-inch display.

Talking about the prices, iPhone 12 series is expected to come at cheaper rates as compared to iPhone 11 series. As per reports, the new series may start from $699 (approx Rs 47,600 by direct conversion) for the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 is likely to cost $799 (approx Rs 58,400), iPhone 12 is expected to cost $999 (approx Rs 73,000) while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may come for $1,099 (approx Rs 80,000).

As per the “leaked” info on the upcoming series, iPhone 12 is expected to come in a iPhone 4-like design with flatter sides instead of the curved design.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta