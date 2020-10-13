The four new iPhone 12 models will range in size from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches. All four models are expected to come with OLED displays and the new A14 Bionic processor.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple's 'Hi Speed' launch event is set kick off at 10:30 pm IST where the Cupertino-based giant is expected to unveil the four variants of iPhone 12 series - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone Pro Max and iPhone Mini. As per reports, the company may also launch a pair of over-the-ears headphones, possible to be known as the AirPods Studio, as well as a new HomePod Mini smart speaker.

The four new iPhone 12 models will range in size from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches. All four models are expected to come with OLED displays and the new A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14. As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 12 series is expected to start at $699 and go up to $1099 for the Pro model.

Here are the LIVE updates from Apple's 'Hi Speed' launch event:

10:12 pm: Apple will be offering free AirPods to iPhone 11 buyers who shop from the online India Apple store or by simply visiting Apple’s India website. The Diwali offer will start from October 17.

10:09 pm: The iPhone 12 series variants will be the company's first 5G-enabled phones, promising faster internet speeds.

10:08 pm: The virtual event will be streamed live from inside the Apple Park and will be available on company's website as well as its official YouTube channel.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta