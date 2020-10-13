Apple iPhone 12 Mini: Among the iPhone 12 5G series, the Apple has unveiled iPhone 12 Mini, The Cupertino-based company, for the first time, used mini moniker for its smartphones, which Apple uses in its other products like iPod Mini, iPad Mini and Mac Mini.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched its much-awaited and most-talked about 'iPhone 12 5G' series in the market. The smartphones feature an A14 Bionic chip, which offers better energy efficiency and performance and different design with flat curves, which somehow looks similar to the iPhone 5 series.

Among the iPhone 12 5G series, the Apple has unveiled iPhone 12 Mini, The Cupertino-based company, for the first time, used mini moniker for its smartphones, which Apple uses in its other products like iPod Mini, iPad Mini and Mac Mini.

The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch display and is priced at $699 (approx Rs 47,600 by direct conversion). The iPhone 12 Mini also has 12MP primary and 12MP wide units, along with computational photography that enables Smart HDR 3, Night Mode with a faster aperture. The company adds Night Mode time-lapse on the iPhone 12.

Posted By: Talib Khan